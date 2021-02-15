News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three deny conspiracy to supply drugs after cannabis and £10,000 in cash seized

Christine Cunningham

Published: 12:50 PM February 15, 2021    Updated: 1:09 PM February 15, 2021
£8,000 worth of cannabis was seized by police. Picture: Herts Police.

Three men have denied conspiracy to supply cannabis - Credit: Archant

Three men have denied conspiracy to supply cannabis in Norwich, after drugs and £10,000 in cash were seized.

Bujar Dushku, 30, from Church Street, in Darlaston, in the West Midlands, Izmir Peka, 26, of  Wicklow Street, London, and Jetnor Peka, 23, of no fixed address, all pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply the Class B drug on January 7, this year.

One of the men, Izmir Peka has also denied possession of criminal property -  £10,000 in cash.

Dushku also pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of an identity document with improper intent, a Greek driving licence.

The men had the help of an Albanian interpreter for the hearing at Norwich Crown Court.

Adam Norris appeared for the prosecution and said that a trial was expected to take about six days.

Judge Maureen Bacon adjourned the case until September 21 when it is hoped that the trial can go ahead.

Dushku and Jetnor Peka who appeared over a link from Chelmsford prison were remanded in custody and Izmir Peka was given conditional bail. 



