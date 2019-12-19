Two arrested after £8,000 of cannabis seized from Beccles home

Castle Hill, in Beccles. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

Two people have been arrested after almost £8,000 worth of cannabis was seized from a Beccles home.

Officers from Suffolk Police executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a Castle Hill home on Wednesday, December 18.

Over 650g of herbal cannabis and nearly 300g of resin were recovered with a total street value of just under £8,000.

A 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intentto supply cannabis.

They were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Beccles Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/76149/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Anyone who is concerned about drug use in their community is urged to contact their local policing team.