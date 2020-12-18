20kg of vacuum-packed cannabis found in two cars heading for Norwich

Published: 7:28 AM December 18, 2020

Police seized 18 vacuum packed bags of cannabis after a stop on the A11 at Elveden. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT Twitter) - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT Twitter)

Police seized bags of cannabis after stopping two cars on the A11.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped two vehicles simultaneously on the A11 near Elveden.

In the vehicles, which were heading for Norwich, police found 18 vacuum packed bags of cannabis, estimated to weigh 15 to 20kgs.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the find.

NSRAPT publicised the stop on social media, tweeting: "Two vehicles simultaneously stopped near #Elveden

@MildnhallPolice on the #A11 heading for #Norwich @NorfolkPolice . Found to contain 18 vacuum packed bags of cannabis, estimated to weigh 15-20kgs. 2 males arrested! #PC1880 #PS1178 #BSEARV #PC1809 #PC1326 #BSECID #denyingcriminals"



