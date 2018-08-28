Cannabis seized by police in Bowthorpe

Cannabis seized by police in Bowthorpe. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter. Archant

Police have seized cannabis in Bowthorpe.

Norwich Police tweeted that cannabis had been found and seized in Bowthorpe this afternoon (Sunday, December 9).

The tweet read: “More cannabis found and seized in Bowthorpe this afternoon by PC Tassie. #NWSNT #PC1793 #Christmasnotcannabis”.

The discovery comes following raids at two properties in the Mile Cross area of the city last week.

In one of the swoops a family wrapping Christmas gifts were given a shock when police raided their home and discovered cannabis plants being grown in the loft.

An initial search of the property uncovered a small amount of cannabis stored within a tub in a utility room but officers later discovered several large cannabis plants being grown in the loft. A man in his 20s in connection with the discovery.

A simultaneous raid carried out at a house on Boundary Road resulted in the arrest of two other men.