Nearly 250 cannabis plants, filling three rooms of home, seized in police raid
PUBLISHED: 14:31 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 06 February 2019
Almost 250 cannabis plants were seized after police raided a home.
Norwich police raided the property in South Hill Road, Thorpe St Andrew, on Wednesday (February 6) morning and discovered 244 cannabis plants, filling three rooms.
A 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.
He remains in custody at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre, where he will be questioned.
