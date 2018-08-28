Search

Nearly 250 cannabis plants, filling three rooms of home, seized in police raid

PUBLISHED: 14:31 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 06 February 2019

Police seized almost 250 cannabis plants in a Thorpe St Andrew raid. Picture: Ian Burt.

Almost 250 cannabis plants were seized after police raided a home.

Norwich police raided the property in South Hill Road, Thorpe St Andrew, on Wednesday (February 6) morning and discovered 244 cannabis plants, filling three rooms.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

He remains in custody at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre, where he will be questioned.

