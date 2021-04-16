Cannabis plants seized in police drugs bust

Published: 2:26 PM April 16, 2021

A number of cannabis plants were seized from an address on Norwich Road in Besthorpe, near Attleborough - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have seized a number of a cannabis plants following a drugs bust.

Officers from Attleborough's Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a warrant at an address on Norwich Road in Besthorpe, near Attleborough, just before 4.30pm on Wednesday, April 14.

A total of 29 large cannabis plants were seized.

A man in his 40s was subsequently interviewed in connection with the farm and police enquiries are ongoing.