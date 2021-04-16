News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Cannabis plants seized in police drugs bust

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:26 PM April 16, 2021   
A number of cannabis plants were seized from an address on Norwich Road in Besthorpe, near Attleborough

A number of cannabis plants were seized from an address on Norwich Road in Besthorpe, near Attleborough - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have seized a number of a cannabis plants following a drugs bust. 

Officers from Attleborough's Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a warrant at an address on Norwich Road in Besthorpe, near Attleborough, just before 4.30pm on Wednesday, April 14. 

A total of 29 large cannabis plants were seized.

A man in his 40s was subsequently interviewed in connection with the farm and police enquiries are ongoing. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aey Allen with staff at The VIne Thai in Dove Street, Norwich, which was forced to put its reopening plans on hold.

Lockdown Easing

Norwich pub's shock after city council refuse outdoor seating bid

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Breckland Council uses the King's Head in Dereham to house homeless people. The manager said there h

Norfolk Police

Woman left with 'serious back injuries' after pub fight

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services were called to an incident in Thorpe St Andrew on Wednesday, April 14

Norfolk Police | Video

Police and air ambulance called to major incident near Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Exterior photograph of a former historic water mill with green swimming pool outside and brick-built extensions

Couple sell 'amazing' converted water mill after two-year renovation

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon