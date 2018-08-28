Tip-off leads police to cannabis factory in Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 16:50 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 10 January 2019
GY Police
Some 30 cannabis plants were found growing in a house in Great Yarmouth after a tip-off from a member of the public.
Officers were called to a house in Albion Road after someone discovered the plants being grown using hydroponic equipment on Wednesday.
No-one has been arrested and investigations are on-going.
Officers tweeted about the find, describing the crop as “a large amount.”
In the same social media post, referring to a different incident, they said two men aged 21 and 27 had been arrested for having Class A drugs on them.