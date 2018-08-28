Tip-off leads police to cannabis factory in Great Yarmouth

Police in Great Yarmouth have found some 30 plants being grown at a house in Great Yarmouth Picture: GY Police GY Police

Some 30 cannabis plants were found growing in a house in Great Yarmouth after a tip-off from a member of the public.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

T2 attended a property in GY where a large amount of Cannabis was found!

And 2 males aged 21 & 27 have been arrested after a stop by the #NPT, a quantity of Class A Drugs were found on them – The investigation is ongoing.#BetterYarmouth #GYTeam2 #GorlTeam2 #PC525

-#PC228 pic.twitter.com/0UoIT8OLGZ — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) 10 January 2019

Officers were called to a house in Albion Road after someone discovered the plants being grown using hydroponic equipment on Wednesday.

No-one has been arrested and investigations are on-going.

Officers tweeted about the find, describing the crop as “a large amount.”

In the same social media post, referring to a different incident, they said two men aged 21 and 27 had been arrested for having Class A drugs on them.