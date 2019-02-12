Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cannabis plants seized after police search home of A47 motorist stopped because of ‘manner of driving’

PUBLISHED: 08:21 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:21 02 March 2019

Cannabis was discovered when police searched the address of a driver they had stopped. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

Cannabis was discovered when police searched the address of a driver they had stopped. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

Police who stopped a motorist because of the way they were driving discovered they had been growing cannabis plants when they searched the man’s home.

A driver stopped by police tested positive for drugs. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.A driver stopped by police tested positive for drugs. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

Sgt Chris Harris, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted that within five minutes of being on patrol last night (Friday), they had stopped a vehicle on the A47 near Norwich.

Sgt Harris said they had carried out the stop because of the “manner of driving”.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and of being in possession of 122g of cannabis.

But when the man’s home was subsequently searched, police discovered more of the plants which produce the drug.

Cannabis was discovered when police stopped a driver on the A47 near Norwich. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.Cannabis was discovered when police stopped a driver on the A47 near Norwich. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

He tweeted: “More cannabis recovered and male will now be arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ed Sheeran’s private jet diverted to Norwich airport after Stansted shutdown

SaxonAir workers John Dewing, Jordan Smith and James Tortice welcomed a surprise visitor to Norwich International Airport - Ed Sheeran. Pic: Ed Sheeran.

‘The horrors of the end of this disease made me reconsider’ - mum’s call for assisted dying law

Rosie Gilbert with her grandson Leo. Photo: Joe Gilbert

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Revealed: Norwich’s noisiest streets with the most complaints in 2018

Ashbourne Tower an 11-storey block of flats in Heartsease had 83 noise complaints in 2018. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Trisha Goddard describes Stacey Dooley’s Comic Relief post as ‘disturbing’

Trisha Goddard discussing Stacey Dooley's Comic Relief Instagram photo on Good Morning Britain. Photo YouTube/ITV/Good Morning Britain.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ed Sheeran’s private jet diverted to Norwich airport after Stansted shutdown

SaxonAir workers John Dewing, Jordan Smith and James Tortice welcomed a surprise visitor to Norwich International Airport - Ed Sheeran. Pic: Ed Sheeran.

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

‘The horrors of the end of this disease made me reconsider’ - mum’s call for assisted dying law

Rosie Gilbert with her grandson Leo. Photo: Joe Gilbert

Norwich City fans to appear on Soccer AM

Will Jennings and Ted Jennings supporting Norwich City. Picture: Will Jennings

‘They will try to get under our skin’ - Farke braced for Millwall onslaught

Daniel Farke wants no repeat of Norwich City's last trip to Millwall early in his Canaries' reign Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists