Cannabis plants seized after police search home of A47 motorist stopped because of ‘manner of driving’

Cannabis was discovered when police searched the address of a driver they had stopped. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team. Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

Police who stopped a motorist because of the way they were driving discovered they had been growing cannabis plants when they searched the man’s home.

Sgt Chris Harris, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted that within five minutes of being on patrol last night (Friday), they had stopped a vehicle on the A47 near Norwich.

Sgt Harris said they had carried out the stop because of the “manner of driving”.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and of being in possession of 122g of cannabis.

But when the man’s home was subsequently searched, police discovered more of the plants which produce the drug.

He tweeted: “More cannabis recovered and male will now be arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.”