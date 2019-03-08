400 cannabis plants discovered near Norwich
PUBLISHED: 08:47 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 16 May 2019
Norfolk Constabulary
Around 400 cannabis plants have been discovered at a house in Old Catton.
A 24-year-old man was arrested at the house, in Three Corner Drive, after police officers swooped on Wednesday morning.
They discovered around 400 plants, at different stages of growth, but police were unable to confirm how much the haul would be worth at this stage.
The address was sealed off and it is expected this will stay in place for the next few days.
The man who was arrested remained in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre on Wednesday night. Officers are in the early stages of their investigation and are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or have information to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference 23 of May 15, 2019.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.