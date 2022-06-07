News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Five people arrested after cannabis raids in Norfolk village

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:27 PM June 7, 2022
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Five people have been arrested after a number of cannabis plants were found in Feltwell. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Five people have been arrested after a number of cannabis plants were found in a Norfolk village.

Police carried out two drugs raids, on Monday, June 6, and Tuesday, June 7, at properties in Hill Street and Long Lane in Feltwell.

A quantity of the class B drug was discovered and seized.

Five arrests have been made in connection with the discovery and enquiries are ongoing.

Eyewitnesses in Feltwell reported seeing a heavy police presence outside the disused Chequers pub in Hill Street on Monday and then the following day at a house in Long Lane. 

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 



Norfolk Live News
Thetford News

