'Have you lost your cannabis?' - police find bag of drugs in Upton

PUBLISHED: 07:39 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:39 04 August 2019

Police in King's Lynn have found a bag containing cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Police are offering the owner of bag of cannabis the chance to come forward after picking it up in Upton.

It contained 13 individually wrapped bags of cannabis, and officers have asked for the person who get in touch so they can "have a chat".

"Have you lost a bag and its contents in the Upwell area this morning?" King's Lynn Police tweeted

"If so, why not call on 101 and come and collect it from us? We would love to have a chat with you."

