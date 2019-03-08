Search

Norwich police ask: Is this your cannabis..?

PUBLISHED: 12:09 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 19 May 2019

The cannabis which has been found by police in Norwich Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The cannabis which has been found by police in Norwich Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Is this your dope..? Then weed love to hear from you.

That was the tongue in cheek plea from police in Norwich after they found freshly-dried herbal cannabis worth thousands.

They do say smoking the stuff can cause memory loss. One officer tweeted: "If you are the very forgetful owner who has lost a large amount of cannabis please come see officers at Earlham police station. We'd love to have a chat." Police have not yet revealed how they came across the stash, on the south-western outskirts of the city.

The drugs have now been placed into evidence bags and are safely under lock and key at the police station.

