Arrests after home raid reveals 'large quantity' of cannabis and cash

Published: 7:31 AM March 6, 2021

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis after the police raid in Bradwell. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

A large quantity of cannabis and cash was found when police raided a home.

Two people were arrested after officers from Great Yarmouth police carried out a search warrant at a home in Bradwell on Friday.

Police said a large quantity of cannabis and cash has been found within the residential address.

They said two people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, cannabis cultivation and money laundering.