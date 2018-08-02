Cannabis found after police on patrol catch the scent

Published: 5:30 PM August 2, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

Cannabis discovered by PC Burton and PC Tassie on Thursday morning while on patrol. PHOTO: Norwich Police - Credit: Archant

Cannabis plants were discovered by two police constables on patrol.

Cannabis grow discovered by PC Burton and PC Tassie this morning whilst on patrol! #followyournose #PC1793 pic.twitter.com/J6n0FnrSbi — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) August 2, 2018

PC Burton and PC Tassie were in Earlham when they smelt the distinctive scent of the illegal plants and went to investigate.

Upon entering a house they discovered 15 plants.

No arrests have been made.

A tweet by Norwich Police said: 'Cannabis grow discovered by PC Burton and PC Tassie this morning whilst on patrol! #followyournose