Cannabis found after police on patrol catch the scent
Published: 5:30 PM August 2, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
- Credit: Archant
Cannabis plants were discovered by two police constables on patrol.
PC Burton and PC Tassie were in Earlham when they smelt the distinctive scent of the illegal plants and went to investigate.
Upon entering a house they discovered 15 plants.
No arrests have been made.
A tweet by Norwich Police said: 'Cannabis grow discovered by PC Burton and PC Tassie this morning whilst on patrol! #followyournose