News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Cannabis found after police on patrol catch the scent

person

Sophie Smith

Published: 5:30 PM August 2, 2018    Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
Cannabis discovered by PC Burton and PC Tassie on Thursday morning while on patrol. PHOTO: Norwich P

Cannabis discovered by PC Burton and PC Tassie on Thursday morning while on patrol. PHOTO: Norwich Police - Credit: Archant

Cannabis plants were discovered by two police constables on patrol.

PC Burton and PC Tassie were in Earlham when they smelt the distinctive scent of the illegal plants and went to investigate.

Upon entering a house they discovered 15 plants.

No arrests have been made.

A tweet by Norwich Police said: 'Cannabis grow discovered by PC Burton and PC Tassie this morning whilst on patrol! #followyournose

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The queue across Queen's Square in Attleborough for Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics. Picture: DEN

New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Woman with pink hair at kill the bill protest in Norwich

Video

War memorial vandalised in Norwich 'kill the bill' protest

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Kill the Bill King's Lynn

'Who's this Bill bloke?' - Tiny turnout for town protest

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon