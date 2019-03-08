Two arrests as police find more than 300 cannabis plants
PUBLISHED: 12:15 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 30 April 2019
Archant
A man and a woman were arrested as police found hundreds of plants in remote rural cannabis farms.
They found more than 300 cannabis plants in the two remote locations Picture: Cambridgeshire police
Officers stormed buildings at Parson Drove and Wisbech St Mary, near Wisbech, yesterday afternoon.
You may also want to watch:
They found two sophisticated set-ups, using lights, foil lining and extractors to provide optimum growing conditions.
Some 302 plants were seized. A 60-year-old man and 59-year-old woman were arrested.
Both have now been released under investigation.
Comments have been disabled on this article.