Two arrests as police find more than 300 cannabis plants

PUBLISHED: 12:15 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 30 April 2019

Officers raid one of the cannabis factories, in a cast iron outbuilding Picture: Cambridgeshire police

A man and a woman were arrested as police found hundreds of plants in remote rural cannabis farms.

They found more than 300 cannabis plants in the two remote locations Picture: Cambridgeshire policeThey found more than 300 cannabis plants in the two remote locations Picture: Cambridgeshire police

Officers stormed buildings at Parson Drove and Wisbech St Mary, near Wisbech, yesterday afternoon.

They found two sophisticated set-ups, using lights, foil lining and extractors to provide optimum growing conditions.

Some 302 plants were seized. A 60-year-old man and 59-year-old woman were arrested.

Both have now been released under investigation.

