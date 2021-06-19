Police find 'sophisticated' cannabis farm in house
Published: 9:10 AM June 19, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
Police are hunting cannabis farmers after finding a large quantity of the drug growing in a sophisticated set-up hidden in a house.
Officers raided the property in Downham Market after they received a tip-off about suspicious activity at the address.
They said they found a "a large quantity of cannabis" along with money and "various other items including an axe".
Plants close to maturity were being grown under UV lamps inside tents of reflective foil to provide the drug with optimum growing conditions.
No-one was in when police called at the house. But the cannabis growers have been identified because they left their ID at the property.
Police said on social media: "Enquiries are continuing."
