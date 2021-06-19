News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press

Police find 'sophisticated' cannabis farm in house

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 9:10 AM June 19, 2021   
Downham Market Cannabis

Cannabis found growing in a house in Downham Market - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are hunting cannabis farmers after finding a large quantity of the drug growing in a sophisticated set-up hidden in a house.

Officers raided the property in Downham Market after they received a tip-off about suspicious activity at the address.

They said they found a "a large quantity of cannabis" along with money and "various other items including an axe".

Downham Market cannabis farm

Items found at the house in Downham Market included an axe - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Plants close to maturity were being grown under UV lamps inside tents of reflective foil to provide the drug with optimum growing conditions.

No-one was in when police called at the house. But the cannabis growers have been identified because they left their ID at the property.

Police said on social media: "Enquiries are continuing." 

Downham Market News

