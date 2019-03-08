Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

WATCH: Inside the £1m cannabis factory discovered at a Norfolk industrial estate

PUBLISHED: 08:37 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:37 18 July 2019

Police clear one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police clear one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Police have uncovered and dismantled a £1m cannabis factory hidden behind closed doors at an industrial estate.

Police at a cannabis factory found on an industrial estate in Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice at a cannabis factory found on an industrial estate in Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Officers seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants as they disassembled an "extremely professional" set-up inside a two-storey building on Shepherds Business Park in Lenwade, between Norwich and Fakenham.

The operation began on Wednesday with police and forensics teams descending on the estate, which lies off the A1067 Norwich Road.

Sgt Angie Youd in one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSgt Angie Youd in one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nine people were arrested and have been charged and are due to appear before Norwich magistrates on Thursday morning.

As her colleagues bagged up a seemingly endless stockpile of plants - some worth more than £500 each - Sgt Angie Youd said the haul was among the largest unearthed by the force in recent years.

Police clear one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice clear one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"I've been a police officer for 24 years and certainly this is the biggest set-up I've experienced and dealt with," said Sgt Youd, part of the Safer Neighbourhood Team for Broadland.

"This isn't an amateur operation. It's the work of people who have spent a lot of time planning this.

Cannabis plants are bagged up as police clear a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCannabis plants are bagged up as police clear a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"There's a lot of equipment in there, the rooms have been sealed up and we've got a lot of plants which have been cultivated in an extremely professional manner - so it's definitely a professional operation.

"For me, looking at the size of the building and the intelligence we had, I expected it to be a fairly substantial set-up. It's away from residential areas, so those responsible were pretty much able to get on with their business without being interrupted."

Police clear one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice clear one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In spite of its size, Wednesday's seven-figure find was far from the first large-scale drugs discovery in the region in recent months.

Earlier this year, the quiet village of Redgrave, near Diss, was left shocked following the discovery of more than 800 cannabis plants with a potential street value of around £1m.

Cannabis plants found in premises at an industrial estate at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCannabis plants found in premises at an industrial estate at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And, in December last year, Felthorpe became a hive of police activity when two sophisticated factories were uncovered a stone's throw apart within the space of 48 hours.

Having begun the clear-out in Lenwade on Wednesday, police continued excavating the premises long into the early hours of Thursday morning.

Cannabis plants are bagged up as police clear a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCannabis plants are bagged up as police clear a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Details on the ongoing raid could not be revealed until Thursday due to its suspected links to a wider organised crime network.

Sgt Toby Gosden, of the North Norfolk SNT, gave insight into the inner workings of the police operation.

Police clear one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice clear one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"We've had a few significant finds over the last few years but this is a particularly large factory," he said. "There are just over 1,000 plants worth a considerable amount of money.

"The police operation has been about seizing evidence, first and foremost, to try and gain intelligence as to who is responsible for the set-up.

Sgt Toby Gosden in one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSgt Toby Gosden in one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"Generally on the ground you'll get gardeners who are living on the premises and, above them, you'll get the organised crime groups who rent the premises and ship the goods out afterwards.

"This is about clearing the scene as much as we can, as quickly as we can. The plants will go to a secure store and the rest of the equipment is being completely dismantled."

Most Read

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘It’s unnecessary’ - town councillor brands war memorial couple out of order

A couple photographed eating their lunch while sitting on Cromer’s War Memorial have been called ‘disrespectful’ and ‘ignorant’ after the image sparked outrage online. Picture: Bridgette Dowsing

Family ‘feel let down’ over 23-year-old’s death after police left him in A&E, inquest hears

Lee Lewis, 23, from Norwich, died after falling onto the A47 near Easton, an inquest at Norfolk Coroners' Court heard on Wednesday, July 17. Photo: Supplied by Mr Lewis' family

‘I am a survivor’: Young mother on devastating impact of rape - and how she hopes to help others

Emily Cullum, who hopes to volunteer for the Norfolk and Suffolk Victim Care service. Photo: Lauren Cope

Ladies’ Night! Glamour and smiles on a bright, balmy evening of hats and horses

Great Yarmouth Ladies Night, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

WATCH: Inside the £1m cannabis factory discovered at a Norfolk industrial estate

Police clear one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s unnecessary’ - town councillor brands war memorial couple out of order

A couple photographed eating their lunch while sitting on Cromer’s War Memorial have been called ‘disrespectful’ and ‘ignorant’ after the image sparked outrage online. Picture: Bridgette Dowsing

Line-up announced for Hostry Festival 2019

The Dean of Norwich with members of the festival team, patrons and sponsors Credit: Mark Ivan Benfield.

The five pubs that revealed plans to close at the same time - where are they now?

From left to right clock wise, the Brickmakers, the Britannia Gardens, the Woodman, the Garden House and the York Tavern. Photo: Denise Bradley, James Bass, Simon Finlay, Submitted and Jamie Honeywood.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists