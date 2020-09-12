Two men admit part in substantial cannabis factory

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020.

Two men have admitted their part in a “substantial” cannabis factory in West Norfolk.

More than 1,200 plants were seized from 10 polytunnels in Hockwold Fen area, near Downham Market, on July 18.

Hoa Van Hoang, 40 and Huy Duc To, 44, appeared over a link from Norwich prison and with the help of a Vietnamese interpreter admitted production of cannabis on July 18, this year.

Stephen Spence, appeared for the prosecution and said that two other Vietnamese co-defendants had already pleaded guilty to their involvement. He said that all four should be sentenced together.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the case until October 1.

The hearing is expected to last at least half a day. He remanded Hoang and To into custody.