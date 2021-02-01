No action against two men after cannabis factory discovered
- Credit: Nick Butcher
Investigations are continuing after a drugs factory was discovered inside a home that had blood on the door handle.
But two men who were spoken to by police in connection with the incident now face no further action.
Police were called to Reeve Street, Lowestoft eight months ago, after receiving information about the cultivation of cannabis plants at an address.
As they arrived at the home on May 28, officers found the front door wide open and blood on the door handle.
While no one was found inside about 100 cannabis plants were discovered growing upstairs.
You may also want to watch:
A 31-year-old man was later interviewed and a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug.
A police spokesman said: "No further action will be taken against the two men at this time."
Most Read
- 1 Ex traffic police call for two lanes on NDR roundabouts
- 2 Social distancing could remain in force all year
- 3 Dangerous 'dragon's teeth' sea defences to be removed
- 4 'Pathetic' legal system has failed my daughter, says grieving father
- 5 Ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk
- 6 Land behind former pub going under hammer
- 7 Garden centre's £1.25 million transformation under way
- 8 Things to see and do in February in your garden
- 9 Who actually owns Norfolk's Debenhams buildings?
- 10 Could Norwich City be forced to remove shirt sponsor?
Call the Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference 29102/20, on 101.