No action against two men after cannabis factory discovered

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:30 AM February 1, 2021   
Reeve Street, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Investigations are continuing after a drugs factory was discovered inside a home that had blood on the door handle.

But two men who were spoken to by police in connection with the incident now face no further action.

Police were called to Reeve Street, Lowestoft eight months ago, after receiving information about the cultivation of cannabis plants at an address.

Reeve Street, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

As they arrived at the home on May 28, officers found the front door wide open and blood on the door handle.

While no one was found inside about 100 cannabis plants were discovered growing upstairs.

A 31-year-old man was later interviewed and a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug.

A police spokesman said: "No further action will be taken against the two men at this time."

Call the Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference 29102/20, on 101.

Lowestoft News

