Cannabis factory discovered at home ‘with blood on door handle’

Reeve Street, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Investigations are continuing after a drugs factory was discovered by police at a home that had the door open and blood on the handle.

Lowestoft police officers were called to a house on Reeve Street on Thursday, May 28, after receiving information about the cultivation of cannabis plants at the address.

As they arrived at the house officers found the front door wide open and blood on the door handle.

With concerns that someone may be injured, officers went inside and, while no one was found in the home, around 100 cannabis plants were discovered growing in the upstairs bedrooms.

The plants were removed and the hydroponics equipment was destroyed.

As investigations continue, a police spokesman said: “A 31-year-old man was interviewed as a voluntary attendee and a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug.”

Both men have been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information should contact Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference 29102/20, on 101.