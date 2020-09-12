Police find drugs factory in house after seeing blood on door handle

Reeve Street, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A man has been arrested following the discovery of a cannabis factory at a home that had the door open and blood on the handle.

Police were called to a house on Reeve Street in Lowestoft on Thursday, May 28, after receiving information about the cultivation of cannabis plants at the address.

As they arrived at the house officers found the front door wide open and blood on the door handle.

With concerns that someone may be injured, officers went inside and, while no one was found in the home, around 100 cannabis plants were discovered growing in the upstairs bedrooms.

The plants were removed and the hydroponics equipment was destroyed.

As investigations continue, a police spokesman said: “A 31-year-old man was interviewed as a voluntary attendee and a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug.”

The man remains under investigation, pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information should contact Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference 29102/20, on 101.