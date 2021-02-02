News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cannabis factory found on industrial estate

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:51 PM February 2, 2021    Updated: 3:46 PM February 2, 2021
Police and forensic officers at the cannabis factory, Morgan Way at Bowthorpe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police and forensic officers at the cannabis factory, Morgan Way at Bowthorpe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant 2021

Investigations are underway after police uncovered a cannabis factory in Bowthorpe.

Police were called to a premises on Morgan Way, Bowthorpe, at about 9.30am on Monday morning (February 1) following reports of a suspected cannabis factory.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "On arrival officers discovered approximately 150 cannabis plants. "A seal is currently in place at the address and enquiries are ongoing."

Two men, Michal Petsalarh,  26, of no fixed address and Sadik Meduli, 21, were arrested following the discovery.

They have since been charged with cannabis production in connection with the find.

Morgan Way is in the Bowthorpe Employment Area, which is made up of an industrial estate with a number of commercial units.


