Search

Advanced search

Investigations continue after cannabis factory discovery at home

PUBLISHED: 18:33 07 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:33 07 November 2020

Reeve Street, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Reeve Street, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Inquiries are continuing after a drugs factory was discovered at a home that had the door open and blood on the handle.

Reeve Street, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick ButcherReeve Street, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft police officers were called to a house on Reeve Street on Thursday, May 28, after receiving information about the cultivation of cannabis plants at the address.

As they arrived at the house officers found the front door wide open and blood on the door handle.

With concerns that someone may be injured, officers went inside and, while no one was found in the home, around 100 cannabis plants were discovered growing in the upstairs bedrooms.

The plants were removed and the hydroponics equipment was destroyed.

A 31-year-old man was later interviewed as a voluntary attendee and a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug.

As investigations continue a police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing.

“Both men remain under investigation, pending further inquiries.”

Information to the Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference 29102/20, on 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New traffic calming measures being installed to slow down drivers in village

Stocks Hill in Bawburgh. Picture: Google

Public watch as man Tasered by police in city centre

Police attend an incident outside St Andrews Brewhouse in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Boat sinks on Broads

The Broads Authority was made aware of the sunken boat on October 27. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Norfolk County Council takes Apple to court

Apple CEO Tim Cook pictured in 2014. Picture: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Climate protest teen remains on 100ft crane until he gets ‘mild hypothermia’

Alex Sidney, Extinction Rebellion protester up the crane on the construction site in Duke Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Thai restaurant named among best in country for third year in a row

Belle and Kim Steggles at Bann Thai in Cromer, which has won the Good Food Award for best restaurant for the third year in a row. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Thousands of homes in balance as government asked to fund £30-50m road

Traffic on the A10 at West Winch. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Championship win against Swansea City

Tim Krul foils Andre Ayew in Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win over Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Fears Covid-19 has killed Saturday forever as seaside town is hit hard

Great Yarmouth on the first Saturday of lockdown 2. There are fears Saturday will never be the same again Picture: Liz Coates

Shock as BBC presenter announces retirement live on air

Wally Webb shocked BBC Radio Norfolk listeners on Saturday morning by announcing his retirement Photo: Bill Smith

‘A happy changing room’ - Krul hails City’s defensive work during victory over Swans

Tim Krul made a crucial save to deny Swansea striker Andre Ayew when the score was still 0-0 during Norwich City's victory at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images