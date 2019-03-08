Arrest after police find 'large scale' cannabis factory
PUBLISHED: 06:57 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 15 May 2019
Police have made an arrest after finding what they described as a "large scale" cannabis factory in Norfolk.
Norfolk police officers made the discovery on Tuesday night in the Broadland area.
Police have yet to give further details of the location.
But Norfolk police chief inspector Lou Provart said there had been an arrest in connection with the find. He tweeted: "Really good work overnight from the teams on the ground."
