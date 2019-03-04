‘An unorthodox hiding place’ - Cannabis buds hid in bog
04 March, 2019 - 09:15
Archant
Officers received a surprise when they entered a cannabis factory in Thetford after finding the toilet had been blocked with cannabis buds.
Police discovered two factories last night, Sunday, March 3, with another being in Suffolk.
Three people were taken into custody.
Sgt Marcus Wall, who was a member of the team going into the factories, said: “Not one but two cannabis factories found overnight by me and the team, one in Norfolk and another in Suffolk.
“Three currently in custody. Details to follow after enquiries are conducted today but an unorthodox hiding place located.”
More to follow.
