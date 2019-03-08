Dozens of cannabis plants found in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 13:34 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 23 May 2019
Norfolk Constabulary
A cannabis farm has been discovered by police in Norwich.
A warrant was executed by Norwich North police in the Mile Cross area on Wednesday where officers discovered a cannabis cultivation.
Norwich police posted a picture on their Twitter account which shows dozens of cannabis plants placed beneath lighting equipment.
