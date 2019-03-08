Dozens of cannabis plants found in Norwich

Norwich police found cannabis plants in the Mile Cross area. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A cannabis farm has been discovered by police in Norwich.

A warrant was executed by Norwich North police in the Mile Cross area on Wednesday where officers discovered a cannabis cultivation.

Norwich police posted a picture on their Twitter account which shows dozens of cannabis plants placed beneath lighting equipment.