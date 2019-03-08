Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Dozens of cannabis plants found in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:34 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 23 May 2019

Norwich police found cannabis plants in the Mile Cross area. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich police found cannabis plants in the Mile Cross area. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A cannabis farm has been discovered by police in Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

A warrant was executed by Norwich North police in the Mile Cross area on Wednesday where officers discovered a cannabis cultivation.

Norwich police posted a picture on their Twitter account which shows dozens of cannabis plants placed beneath lighting equipment.

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted and loving’ footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Farke maps out his transfer aims for Norwich City

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber will strive to equip Norwich City for the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sentencing of fraudsters for £225,000 scam postponed for six weeks

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope. Photo: Fitlearn/Archant

Two new stores and work to end McDonald’s agony at retail park

Two chains new to Gapton Hall will be moving onto the retail park this summer. Meanwhile work is beginning to remodel the entrance Picture: House PR

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted and loving’ footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Search for mystery shopper whose £5 vase could be worth £18,000

The Sue Ryder shop in Wells which the mystery person visited. Picture: Google Maps

Opening date for new shoe shop in Norwich revealed

Brigg Street, which links Rampant Horse Street to Gentlemans Walk. Photo: Google

Two new stores and work to end McDonald’s agony at retail park

Two chains new to Gapton Hall will be moving onto the retail park this summer. Meanwhile work is beginning to remodel the entrance Picture: House PR

Sentencing of fraudsters for £225,000 scam postponed for six weeks

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope. Photo: Fitlearn/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists