News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man arrested and drugs seized in police raid

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:50 PM January 19, 2021   
Police carried out a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant on Bevan Street West in Lowestoft.

Police carried out a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant on Bevan Street West in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs following a police raid in a coastal town.

Officers raided a property in Lowestoft just before 5pm on Monday, January 18.

Police said that a quantity of suspected cannabis - in the region of half a kilogramme - and around 30g of suspected cocaine were found inside the property on Bevan Street West after a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant was carried out.

A police spokesman said: "A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

"He was released under investigation pending further enquiries."

Anyone concerned about drug related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101, or you can provide any information anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norfolk's first mass Covid vaccination centre to open in food court

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Stunning images capture Cromer in the snow

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk wakes up to snow with more expected to fall

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

'Anti-social rider' has quadbike seized in the snow

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon