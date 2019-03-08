Cannabis and cash seized by police in Norwich

A large quantity of cash and cannabis has been seized by police in Norwich.

Police seized the drugs in the Earlham area of Norwich.

They took to social media to provide details of the seizure.

Norwich Police tweeted: “Large quantity of Cannabis and cash seized in the Earlham area of Norwich. Deal drugs and its only a matter of time before you are caught! #PC773 #PC59 #NWSNT #disrupt #plantbasedpoliceman”.

The Norwich West Safer Neighbourhood Team currently have drugs and anti-social behaviour around Earlham Cemetery as one of its current neighbourhood priorities.