Candles lit in memory of Pat Holland as murder probe continues

Published: 7:32 PM August 3, 2021

People have come together to remember Pat Holland and light a candle for her in Gorleston. - Credit: Liz Coates

Ten days after she was last seen friends and neighbours have come together to remember Pat Holland.

The 83-year-old was last seen near her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, on Saturday, July 24.

The family of missing woman, Pat Holland, have spoken of their “much-loved mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother" and are appealing directly to the local community to help find her. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Allan Scott, 41, has since been charged with her murder.

People gathered at St Mary Magdalen Church on Tuesday (August 3) spoke of their "sense of bewilderment" as they paid tribute to their friend saying she was "a community person" who had "touched so many."

People were invited to tie their messages about Pat Holland to a memory tree at the St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston. - Credit: Liz Coates

Several people were in tears and comforting each other as mourners were invited to light a candle and write messages on a memory tree for Mrs Holland who two weeks ago had joined them for lunch.

Prayers were lead by Anna Heydon, a volunteer at the church.

She said Mrs Holland's death had been devastating for the whole community and hard for people to come to terms with.

Flowers outside the home of Pat Holland in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston. - Credit: Liz Coates

You may also want to watch:

The remembrance event had been organised in response to people saying they needed to come together and share their grief.

Among those attending were Lowestoft Road neighbours Keith and Glenys Bright.

Mrs Bright said Mrs Holland was well known in multiple places across Gorleston by many people, many of whom would also have known Linda Hood.

"People have so many memories but we do not know each other," she said.

"She was a community person. That is why she has touched so many.

"As neighbours we saw her frequently. She was never a spectator, she was a participant.

"If this day was for someone else she would have been the first one here writing a message and lighting a candle."

Mr Bright said the church was a safe place to let emotions out.

During the informal service thanks were given for Mrs Holland's "friendship and love" and help was asked for with feelings of sorrow and pain.

Another woman said it was a privilege to have known Mrs Holland, adding: "She was a remarkable woman whose soul will live on."

Police have set up a 'welfare unit' to act as a base for officers who continue to examine the house of Pat Holland. - Credit: Liz Coates

The police presence in Lowestoft Road at the house of Pat Holland is undiminished ten days after she was last seen. A man has been charged with her murder. - Credit: Liz Coates

Meanwhile, there remains a large police presence at her home, with police forensic teams working there daily amid floral tributes that have been left by the wall.

A mobile "welfare unit" has been set up in the street, acting as a base for officers. Neighbours say there is talk of a memorial garden for Mrs Holland on a patch of land opposite her home.



