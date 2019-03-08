Search

Thieves steal 'lifeline' scooter from terminally ill grandmother

PUBLISHED: 13:44 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 27 October 2019

Terminally ill cancer patient, Kirsten Couchman, from Swaffham, has had her 'lifeline' scooter stolen while she slept. Picture: PROVIDED BY THE FAMILY

Terminally ill cancer patient, Kirsten Couchman, from Swaffham, has had her 'lifeline' scooter stolen while she slept. Picture: PROVIDED BY THE FAMILY

Archant

A scooter described as a lifeline for a terminally ill cancer patient who "helps anyone and everyone" was stolen from outside her front door while she slept.

Kirsten Couchman, of St Guthlac Close, Swaffham, was first diagnosed with womb cancer in June this year and has now been told the disease is terminal.

Six weeks ago, she purchased a mobility scooter to help her move around but overnight it was taken by thieves - despite having no battery or keys with it.

The 60-year-old grandmother was recently told her cancer was in stage four and that it had spread to her lymph nodes and liver. Although terminal, the cancer has been made manageable with regular chemotherapy.

Her daughter Sarah Davy, 30, of Bawdeswell said the whole family had been left heartbroken by the ordeal.

"It's given her back some of the independence stolen from her by the cancer," she said.

"It shocks me just how shallow people are. The type of person who carries out a crime like this just do not realise what an effect it has on their victim."

The scooter, which is described as being bright neon pink with a black steering wheel, is believed to have been taken sometime between the afternoon of Saturday, October 26, and the morning of Sunday, October 27.

The incident was reported to officers from Norfolk Constabulary, but they are unable to take further action due to lack of CCTV, claims Mrs Davy.

"My mum is absolutely devastated.

"She has been crying non-stop and none of us can believe someone could have taken this from her."

Mrs Davy described her mother as the type of person who "helps anyone and everyone" including paying for vet bills for people who cannot afford to and being a "rock" for the family.

"It's been a horrendous couple of months," she added.

"She was diagnosed in June and went down very quickly.

"It would just mean so much to get her scooter back. It would mean the absolute world."

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help raise enough funds for a replacement, incase the stolen scooter is not returned. So far £75 of the £1,000 target has been raised. To donate visit the website here .

