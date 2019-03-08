Search

Two Norwich City fans banned over 'altercation' during historic Manchester City victory

PUBLISHED: 16:29 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 02 October 2019

Two Norwich City fans have been banned after an altercation during the Man City match. Picture: Gareth Eaglen

Gareth Eaglen on Youtube

Two Norwich City fans have been banned from Carrow Road after an altercation in the Upper Barclay during the historic win over Manchester City.

The decision follows an internal investigation and consulting Norfolk Police over the incident, which erupted in the second half of the 3-2 win.

The two Canaries fans have now been banned for three years as the club reiterated a "zero-tolerance policy" on such behaviour.

A statement from the club said: "Norwich City have issued three-year bans to two home supporters following an incident that occurred during the club's Premier League game against Manchester City at Carrow Road.

"Following an internal investigation and extensive consultations with Norfolk Police, the two supporters have been banned following an altercation that occurred during the second half of the game in the Upper Barclay Stand.

"The two individuals involved in the incident are both home supporters.

"The club would like to apologise to those supporters who were in the vicinity of the altercation and that were directly affected by the incident.

"Norwich City continues to operate a strict zero-tolerance policy on unacceptable and discriminatory behaviour. We are proud to be a diverse and inclusive club, whereby supporters from all backgrounds, cultures and communities feel safe and welcome at Carrow Road."

At the time Norfolk Police would not comment on Saturday's atmosphere at Carrow Road, but confirmed that there were just two arrests, both Norwich supporters, for a public order offence.

If supporters experience any form of discrimination or unacceptable behaviour at Carrow Road, reports can be submitted anonymously via the club's dedicated reporting number, 07931235513.

