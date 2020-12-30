Racist social media abuse of QPR player condemned by Canaries

Published: 4:10 PM December 30, 2020

Bright Osayi-Samuel (left) during the 1-1 draw with Norwich. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City Football Club has condemned racist abuse received by the player who netted an equaliser for Queens Park Rangers' against the Canaries.

Bright Osayi-Samuel scored QPR's equaliser from the penalty spot, cancelling out Teemu Pukki's earlier spot kick for City.

But after the match the 22-year-old midfielder posted on his Instagram account a screenshot of the abuse he had received and described it as "disgusting and painful to receive messages like this".

The message also included threats to his family.

An investigation is underway to identify who was responsible for the post.

And while it is not yet known whether the comments were made by someone purporting to be a football fan or a Norwich City supporter, the club has supported QPR in condemning the post on social media.

Norwich City tweeted: "No-one should receive abuse like this. Our thoughts are with Bright at this time. Win, lose or draw - we're all on the same side

QPR's chief executive officer Lee Hoos made a statement to Sky Sports News in which he said: "We completely deplore the abhorrent abuse Bright has been subjected to.

"It astounds me that people feel they can freely post such comments without any fear of reprisal.

"We are working with Instagram and asking them to assist us in identifying the individual concerned.

"I do feel social media platforms have a duty of care to its users who are victimised in this way."

A spokesman for Instagram said: "This contravenes our community standards. We will be taking action against the account and post."

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand added: "This type of abuse on social media is too commonplace and has to stop.

"In a society that now rightly places greater importance on mental wellbeing than ever before, how can people be able to set up anonymous social media accounts?

"This will continue and continue until we stop it from being possible.

"I believe governing bodies across sport - not just football - need to come together to create a powerful voice which calls for social media platforms to change their stance."