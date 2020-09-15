Police continue to investigate sex assault in Norwich

Cowgate, Norwich.

Investigations are continuing after a woman was sexually assaulted in Norwich.

The incident happened as the victim, aged in her late 20s, was walking through Cowgate at about 1.35am on Sunday, July 26 when she was approached by a man who pulled down his trousers and tried to pull down the victim’s shorts.

The victim managed to fend off her attacker by kicking him, after which the suspect fled the scene.

A police spokesman said “enquiries were ongoing” into the incident.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Anyone with information about what happened should contact PC Victoria McDowell at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/50408/20.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.