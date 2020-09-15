Search

Advanced search

Police continue to investigate sex assault in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:10 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 15 September 2020

Cowgate, Norwich. PIC: Archant.

Cowgate, Norwich. PIC: Archant.

Archant

Investigations are continuing after a woman was sexually assaulted in Norwich.

The incident happened as the victim, aged in her late 20s, was walking through Cowgate at about 1.35am on Sunday, July 26 when she was approached by a man who pulled down his trousers and tried to pull down the victim’s shorts.

The victim managed to fend off her attacker by kicking him, after which the suspect fled the scene.

A police spokesman said “enquiries were ongoing” into the incident.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Anyone with information about what happened should contact PC Victoria McDowell at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/50408/20.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

A rocket, man? Mystery vapour trail sparks speculation

A mysterious vapour trail was seen rising into the air east of Cromer. Picture: Paul Welander

Norwich will not have coronavirus marshals

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Trees saved as appeal inspector throws out holiday let plan

Rushmere Road, Carlton Colville. PHOTO: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Man’s marriage collapses after he stole £2,630 from mother-in-law

Shaun King was caught on CCTV stealing his mother-in-law's money from a cash machine at Tesco Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Six nights of disruption for motorists in Norwich about to get under way

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

Chocolate spread smeared over outdoor gym equipment

Chocolate spread has been found all over the handles and seats of the outdoor gym equipment at the Memorial Park in North Walsham Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich will not have coronavirus marshals

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers leg injuries in German shepherd attack

A man was bitten by a German Shepherd at Bowthorpe Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Emi Buendia targets a top-flight return and vows to keep battling for Norwich

Emi Buendia admits he'd relish a return to the Premier League. Picture: Focus Images

Trees saved as appeal inspector throws out holiday let plan

Rushmere Road, Carlton Colville. PHOTO: Google Maps

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher