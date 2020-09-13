Police determined to find out what happened to missing city woman

Missing person Kellie Pratt. Archant

Police say they are determined to estabish what happened to a missing woman who disappeared fom the streets of Norwich 20 years ago.

Kellie Pratt was last seen outside the Rose Inn pub, at the junction of Queen’s Road and City Road in Norwich, at 11.30pm on Sunday, June 11 2000.

Then aged 28, Kellie was working in the red-light area of Norwich when she vanished.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team launched a reappeal for information back in June which did not result in any significant information coming forward.

A police spokesman said: “We received a limited response to our appeal and no significant lines of enquiry. However, we are still determined to establish what happened to Kellie and would advise anyone with information to contact police.”

• Call the Major Crime Review Team on 01953 423819.