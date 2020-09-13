Search

Advanced search

Police determined to find out what happened to missing city woman

PUBLISHED: 17:41 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 13 September 2020

Missing person Kellie Pratt.

Missing person Kellie Pratt.

Archant

Police say they are determined to estabish what happened to a missing woman who disappeared fom the streets of Norwich 20 years ago.

Kellie Pratt was last seen outside the Rose Inn pub, at the junction of Queen’s Road and City Road in Norwich, at 11.30pm on Sunday, June 11 2000.

Then aged 28, Kellie was working in the red-light area of Norwich when she vanished.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team launched a reappeal for information back in June which did not result in any significant information coming forward.

A police spokesman said: “We received a limited response to our appeal and no significant lines of enquiry. However, we are still determined to establish what happened to Kellie and would advise anyone with information to contact police.”

• Call the Major Crime Review Team on 01953 423819.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

The top 9 Norfolk beachfront hotels according to Tripadvisor

Great Yarmouth beach Photo: Sonya Duncan

Norwich solicitor to be sentenced after taking almost £2m from clients

Hugh Lansdell, pictured in 2014. PIC: Angela Sharpe.

One of the largest temples in Roman Britain discovered near Norwich

A reconstuction painting of the Roman temple found at Caistor St Edmund. Picture: Jenny Press

‘It’s a time capsule’: Cold war bunker up for sale in north Norfolk

A Royal Observer Corps Bunker in West Beckham is going under the hammer at auction. Picture: Dedman Gray

FA Cup match delayed due to ‘horrific injury’ to goalkeeper

Dereham Town FC's match against Whitton United was delayed by an hour on Saturday following a collision between two players. Picture: Richard Vincent

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman, 29, missing for eight days found in Worcestershire

Catherine Holwell, who was reported missing on September 2, has been found by police. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Man due in court charged with murder of woman from Norwich

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

One of the largest temples in Roman Britain discovered near Norwich

A reconstuction painting of the Roman temple found at Caistor St Edmund. Picture: Jenny Press

‘The changes are unbelievable’: Cromer lifeboat volunteer looks back on six decades of service

Ted Luckin with the long service award he has been presented with for his six decades spent volunteering with Cromer RNLI. Picture: Staff

Police determined to find out what happened to missing city woman

Missing person Kellie Pratt.