Police looking for dash-cam footage after driver shot at near to airport

Investigations are continuing after a driver was shot at by a passenger in a passing car near to Norwich Airport.

The victim was travelling along Buxton Road in Spixworth at around 1.15pm on Monday, December 16, when a small object was fired through the open window of his car and went out through the opposite window.

It is believed the object had been fired from some kind of air weapon or imitation firearm, by a male in a passing vehicle.

An initial appeal was made last month, but officers are still keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage from the area at the time.

Those with information should contact PC Aidan Bull at Sprowston police station, on 101, quoting crime number 36/87560/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.