Van daubed with offensive graffiti left near Lowestoft church to be removed

PUBLISHED: 17:20 19 February 2019

The vandalised camper van, which has been left abandoned in Gunton Church Lane, Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Archant

An abandoned camper van which has been daubed with offensive graffiti as it sat on a Lowestoft street for more than two weeks is to be removed.

The removal comes after concerns were raised about the vandalised white Renault Trafic camper van which has been parked in Gunton Church Lane near a burial site and close to a woodland pathway regularly used by parents and schoolchildren.

One concerned parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “We had seen the camper van parked there during the past couple of weeks as we dropped the children off on the school run.

“But in the past week or so it has had offensive graffiti daubed all over it.

“Although it says the authorities are aware, it is not nice for anyone, and particularly young children, to see.

“I would have thought it would have been removed by now?”

A police spokesman said: “We are currently working to facilitate its removal.”

