News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Smirking teen in tank top and baseball cap exposes himself to woman

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:42 AM June 22, 2021   
A man exposed himself to a woman in an alley in Camp Road, Lowestoft.

A man exposed himself to a woman in an alley in Camp Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google

A teenager exposed himself to a passing woman in an alleyway – and smirked as he did it.

It happened at around 2.15pm on Sunday, June 13, in Camp Road, Lowestoft.

Police said he carried out a "lewd act" while the woman was walking past.

The suspect is described as male, Asian and aged around 16. He was wearing a green tank top, knee-length shorts and a baseball cap.

Officers want to hear from anyone who could identify the suspect, who witness the incident or who may have CCTV footage which could help in the investigation.

Anyone who can help should contact police on 101, quoting crime number: 37/31446/21, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 38 Norfolk schools and university named in students' accounts of sex abuse
  2. 2 School apologises for uniform advice wording after sexism claims
  3. 3 Man denies causing death by careless driving on A47 in Norfolk
  1. 4 Teenage boy found a week after being reported missing
  2. 5 'We offered £20k over and still lost out': Frantic housing market revealed
  3. 6 WATCH: Heron patiently waits for fish and chips
  4. 7 Two Norfolk restaurants in top five 'secret' places to eat on English coast
  5. 8 A47 driver stopped in smashed up Vauxhall and failed drug test
  6. 9 Canaries closing in on new shirt sponsor
  7. 10 Driver cut from vehicle after crash on Norwich ring road
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul and Jenny Buxton at Park Farm in Heydon, where the Buxton family has farmed for 100 years

Farming

Machinery sale marks end of family's 100-year farming history

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Alison Birmingham and Tony Gray at Heartsease roundabout

Dutch design could inspire revamp of danger roundabout

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Nick and Maxine Fulcher and Peggy and Neville Copeman

Obituary

'Max Factor lady' - Tributes to adored gran who died in M11 layby

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Amazon has seen a dip in profits in the wake of new investments

Warning over 'Amazon' cold call recordings scam in Norfolk

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon