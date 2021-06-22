Smirking teen in tank top and baseball cap exposes himself to woman

Published: 8:42 AM June 22, 2021

A man exposed himself to a woman in an alley in Camp Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google

A teenager exposed himself to a passing woman in an alleyway – and smirked as he did it.

It happened at around 2.15pm on Sunday, June 13, in Camp Road, Lowestoft.

Police said he carried out a "lewd act" while the woman was walking past.

The suspect is described as male, Asian and aged around 16. He was wearing a green tank top, knee-length shorts and a baseball cap.

Officers want to hear from anyone who could identify the suspect, who witness the incident or who may have CCTV footage which could help in the investigation.

Anyone who can help should contact police on 101, quoting crime number: 37/31446/21, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.