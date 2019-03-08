Man stabbed teenager over unpaid £1,000 debt

A 20-year-old has been jailed for stabbing a teenager who hadn't repaid a £1,000 debt.

Cameron Brookshawe attacked an 18-year-old man shortly after having a verbal altercation in Lowestoft High Street with the teenager's father about the debt on September 29.

He had previously pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and causing grievous bodily harm, but returned to Ipswich Crown Court today (Wednesday, August 14), where he was sentenced to 27 months detention in a young offenders institute.

Brookshawe, of St Anne's Crescent, in Gorleston, arrived outside a property on St Peter's Street, in Lowestoft, in a car before pulling an item out of his car boot.

The victim then armed himself with a piece of wooden fence panel, but was stabbed in the left arm by Brookshawe, who confronted him outside.

Brookshawe fled the scene and the teenager was taken to hospital for treatment for his injury, before being released later that night.

Officers from Suffolk Police were called and arrested Brookshawe following their enquiries.

He was charged on October 2 with GBH and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a bladed article.

Investigating officer Andrew Thawley from Lowestoft CID said: "This was a violent attack based around an argument over money and the violence used left a young man with a nasty injury.

"The victim told police there had been a verbal argument in Lowestoft earlier in the day over the debt of around £1,000.

"Offences like this will not be tolerated and we will make every effort to put prosecute offenders and put them before the courts."