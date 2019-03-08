Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man stabbed teenager over unpaid £1,000 debt

PUBLISHED: 15:38 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 14 August 2019

Cameron Brookshawe. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Cameron Brookshawe. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Archant

A 20-year-old has been jailed for stabbing a teenager who hadn't repaid a £1,000 debt.

Cameron Brookshawe attacked an 18-year-old man shortly after having a verbal altercation in Lowestoft High Street with the teenager's father about the debt on September 29.

He had previously pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and causing grievous bodily harm, but returned to Ipswich Crown Court today (Wednesday, August 14), where he was sentenced to 27 months detention in a young offenders institute.

Brookshawe, of St Anne's Crescent, in Gorleston, arrived outside a property on St Peter's Street, in Lowestoft, in a car before pulling an item out of his car boot.

The victim then armed himself with a piece of wooden fence panel, but was stabbed in the left arm by Brookshawe, who confronted him outside.

You may also want to watch:

Brookshawe fled the scene and the teenager was taken to hospital for treatment for his injury, before being released later that night.

Officers from Suffolk Police were called and arrested Brookshawe following their enquiries.

He was charged on October 2 with GBH and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a bladed article.

Investigating officer Andrew Thawley from Lowestoft CID said: "This was a violent attack based around an argument over money and the violence used left a young man with a nasty injury.

"The victim told police there had been a verbal argument in Lowestoft earlier in the day over the debt of around £1,000.

"Offences like this will not be tolerated and we will make every effort to put prosecute offenders and put them before the courts."

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

‘We don’t know if he will recover’ - man left paralysed after A47 crash with horsebox

Two women had to be cut from a car after it was hit by a horsebox on the A47. Picture: Adrian Snowling

‘It’s time to let go’ Much loved bakery up for sale after 34 years on high street

Mervyn Ayers of Merv's Hot Bread Kítćhén in Wymondham is hoping to sell up and retire now he's turned 60. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why is this British Airways plane doing loops over Norwich?

The BA flight is mapped doing loops around Norwich. Picture: FlightRadar24

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

15 famous people that live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

‘It couldn’t have happened at a worse time’ - owner devastated after diner ransacked by thieves

Hollywood Diner in Hemsby was burgled between Sunday night and Monday morning. Picture: Hollywood Diner

Family appeal leads to arrests over theft of grandad’s classic motorbike

The rare 1962 250cc Greeves motorcycle stolen in a burglary in Old Buckenham. Picture: Family supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists