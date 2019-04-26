Burglars steal camera equipment worth £2,000

Detectives in Norwich are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Caernarvon Road. It happened between 10.30am on Sunday 14 April and midnight on Monday 22 April when suspect(s) entered a flat and stole camera equipment worth about £2,100.

A Nikon D3100 camera, lens', camera bag and iPad notebook were taken along with aftershaves, a wallet containing cash and DVDs.

Officers would like to hear from anyone with information about the burglary or may have been offered similar items for sale.

Contact Detective Constable Cormac Harrison at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.