Man in court over string of Norfolk burglaries

Norwich Crown Court.

A man charged with a number of burglaries in the Downham Market area has told a court he is going to offer pleas to some of the matters he faces.

Arron Whitehead, 26, of Fen Road, Cambridge, has been charged with seven counts of burglary and one count of burglary.

He appeared over a video link from Norwich prison for a hearing at Norwich Crown Court and although no charges were put, his barrister Philip Farr indicated there would be some pleas offered.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case until April 23 and said that Whitehead should be brought to court, rather than appear over the link.

He said that if he offered acceptable pleas then they could move onto sentencing.

Whitehead is charged with burglaries between February 26 and March 9 involving properties at Bexwell Road, Paradise Road, Broomhill and Station Road, in Ten Mile Bank.