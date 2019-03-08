Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man in court over string of Norfolk burglaries

PUBLISHED: 09:08 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:08 15 April 2019

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man charged with a number of burglaries in the Downham Market area has told a court he is going to offer pleas to some of the matters he faces.

Arron Whitehead, 26, of Fen Road, Cambridge, has been charged with seven counts of burglary and one count of burglary.

He appeared over a video link from Norwich prison for a hearing at Norwich Crown Court and although no charges were put, his barrister Philip Farr indicated there would be some pleas offered.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case until April 23 and said that Whitehead should be brought to court, rather than appear over the link.

He said that if he offered acceptable pleas then they could move onto sentencing.

Whitehead is charged with burglaries between February 26 and March 9 involving properties at Bexwell Road, Paradise Road, Broomhill and Station Road, in Ten Mile Bank.

Most Read

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘Muddy-wellied England at its finest’ - What the best places to live guide said about three Norfolk spots

Blakeney has been named as one of three best places to live in Norfolk by the Sunday Times. Picture: IAN MOXEY

Officers led to stash of drugs and thousands of pounds in cash

Officers were lead to a stash of drugs after they arrested someone. Picture: Norwich Police

Take That Greatest Hits tour setlist revealed ahead of Norwich show

Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan

Pride, determination and Pukki’s breakthrough – six things learned from City’s fightback at Wigan

Head coach Daniel Farke showed his appreciation for the 5,300 travelling Norwich City fans at Wigan with his trademark full-time celebration Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘Muddy-wellied England at its finest’ - What the best places to live guide said about three Norfolk spots

Blakeney has been named as one of three best places to live in Norfolk by the Sunday Times. Picture: IAN MOXEY

Officers led to stash of drugs and thousands of pounds in cash

Officers were lead to a stash of drugs after they arrested someone. Picture: Norwich Police

Take That Greatest Hits tour setlist revealed ahead of Norwich show

Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan

Pride, determination and Pukki’s breakthrough – six things learned from City’s fightback at Wigan

Head coach Daniel Farke showed his appreciation for the 5,300 travelling Norwich City fans at Wigan with his trademark full-time celebration Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man to appear in court charged with murder of Brooke woman

Forensic van on scene at Brooke murder. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Man jailed for Weybread murders refused leave to appeal

Ali Qazimaj who was jailed in 2017 for a minimum of 35 years for the murders of Weybread couple Peter and Sylvia Stuart. Picture: Suffolk Police

‘Muddy-wellied England at its finest’ - What the best places to live guide said about three Norfolk spots

Blakeney has been named as one of three best places to live in Norfolk by the Sunday Times. Picture: IAN MOXEY

Mobile phone driver with child on board has car seized

The seized Audi after police stopped a driver on the A140 for no insurance and usinjg a mobile phone at the wheel. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists