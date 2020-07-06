Man twice caught dealing crack and heroin ordered to pay back £1

A dealer caught supplying heroin and cocaine to an undercover officer in Norwich has been ordered to pay back £1.

Callum Ascione, 25, was caught as part of Operation Gravity, an undercover operation by Norfolk police to crack down on drug dealing in the county.

Ascione, who claimed he had been stabbed and put under pressure to deal drugs, was found to have supplied drugs to an undercover officer, named Tommo, in Norwich.

He was released on bail only to be caught again at an address in Nutwood Close, Taverham, in January when police raided the address.

Ascione was found with a phone, 100 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine.

When analysed, the phone, belonging to the group which called itself the Billy line, was found to contain bulk messages offering drugs for sale to users.

Ascione, from Middlesex, was jailed for 28 months in April at Norwich Crown Court after he admitted four counts of supplying Class A drugs.

He also admitted being concerned in supplying Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

There was a further hearing on Monday for a confiscation hearing to claw back some of the cash made from the drug dealing operation.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said the benefit figure from the drug dealing was put at £1,435, but said that Ascione had no assets which could be confiscated so the amount was put at the nominal sum of £1 to pay back.

Ascione did not appear at the hearing but his barrister Owen Greenhall, who appeared over a video link, said the matter had been agreed.

Judge Andrew Shaw made the order for Ascione to pay back £1 and ordered that he serve a day in default of not paying the cash,

At his sentencing hearing Ascione claimed to officers he had been “trafficked” into county lines dealing.

He said that he had been stabbed and was in debt.

His barrister said that he had been put under considerable pressure and was vulnerable as a result of his mental health background.

When sentencing him Judge Stephen Holt accepted that Ascione had been put under considerable pressure and had been the victim of a stabbing in November 2017.