Search

Advanced search

Man twice caught dealing crack and heroin ordered to pay back £1

PUBLISHED: 18:00 06 July 2020

Callum Ascione. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Callum Ascione. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Archant

A dealer caught supplying heroin and cocaine to an undercover officer in Norwich has been ordered to pay back £1.

Callum Ascione, 25, was caught as part of Operation Gravity, an undercover operation by Norfolk police to crack down on drug dealing in the county.

Ascione, who claimed he had been stabbed and put under pressure to deal drugs, was found to have supplied drugs to an undercover officer, named Tommo, in Norwich.

He was released on bail only to be caught again at an address in Nutwood Close, Taverham, in January when police raided the address.

Ascione was found with a phone, 100 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine.

When analysed, the phone, belonging to the group which called itself the Billy line, was found to contain bulk messages offering drugs for sale to users.

Ascione, from Middlesex, was jailed for 28 months in April at Norwich Crown Court after he admitted four counts of supplying Class A drugs.

He also admitted being concerned in supplying Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

There was a further hearing on Monday for a confiscation hearing to claw back some of the cash made from the drug dealing operation.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said the benefit figure from the drug dealing was put at £1,435, but said that Ascione had no assets which could be confiscated so the amount was put at the nominal sum of £1 to pay back.

Ascione did not appear at the hearing but his barrister Owen Greenhall, who appeared over a video link, said the matter had been agreed.

Judge Andrew Shaw made the order for Ascione to pay back £1 and ordered that he serve a day in default of not paying the cash,

At his sentencing hearing Ascione claimed to officers he had been “trafficked” into county lines dealing.

You may also want to watch:

He said that he had been stabbed and was in debt.

His barrister said that he had been put under considerable pressure and was vulnerable as a result of his mental health background.

When sentencing him Judge Stephen Holt accepted that Ascione had been put under considerable pressure and had been the victim of a stabbing in November 2017.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Queen Victoria cruise ship anchored off east coast

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Queen Victoria cruise ship anchored off east coast

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Four arrested over fighting and knife

Police activity near Aylsham Road in Norwich where four people were arrested following reports of fighting. Picture: Scott Catchpole

Norwich Pret A Manger to close due to coronavirus fallout

The Pret A Manger store in Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre is to close Picture: Archant

Families invited to step back in time this Norfolk Day

The view from Ketts Heights, Norwich. Picture: Paul Dickson

Man twice caught dealing crack and heroin ordered to pay back £1

Callum Ascione. PIC: Norfolk Police.