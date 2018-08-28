Search

Advanced search

Police tell public to put down the phone on scammers after reports of fake HMRC calls

PUBLISHED: 12:46 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:16 05 November 2018

Police are warning people to stay vigilant after they received calls about scammers claiming to be from HMRC Picture GETTY IMAGES/ iSTOCKPHOTO

Police are warning people to stay vigilant after they received calls about scammers claiming to be from HMRC Picture GETTY IMAGES/ iSTOCKPHOTO

Highwaystarz-Photography

Residents are being warned to be vigilant following concerns surround cold callers in the county who are purporting to be from HMRC.

In Suffolk officers received around 100 calls last week from residents concerned about such calls.

In most cases, scammers have claimed to be from HMRC stating that the person involved owes payment for a fine.

Often this includes leaving a message on answer phones asking the public to call to make payments/ threatening arrest for non-payment and requesting Itunes vouchers or bitcoins used to pay the debt - these then ask the recipients to call them to make payment or read the codes off the back of vouchers.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Residents should put the phone down on these callers and no money/ vouchers should ever be handed over as these are scam calls.”

HMRC have warned residents not to give out private information such as bank details and not to respond to messages they weren’t expecting.

They say that any suspicious emails claiming to be from HMRC should be sent to to phishing@hmrc.gsi.gov.uk and texts to 60599 so they can be looked at.

An HMRC spokesperson said: “HMRC takes security extremely seriously. We are aware that some people have received telephone calls from individuals claiming to be from HMRC. We have a well-known brand, which criminals abuse to add credibility to their scams.

“These scams often involve people receiving a call out of the blue and being told that HMRC is investigating them. If you can’t verify the identity of the caller, we recommend that you do not speak to them.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast