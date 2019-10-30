Search

Advanced search

'An isolated incident' - Police offer reassurance following knifepoint robbery in underpass

30 October, 2019 - 17:58
The underpass where the robbery happened Picture: Donna-Louise Bishop

The underpass where the robbery happened Picture: Donna-Louise Bishop

Archant

Fresh calls for improved lighting in an underpass have been reignited after a teenager was robbed at knifepoint.

Amy-Jane Brooks, Dereham town councillor. Picture: AMY-JANE BROOKSAmy-Jane Brooks, Dereham town councillor. Picture: AMY-JANE BROOKS

The 18-year-old was robbed of his mobile phone and bike as he walked along the underpass near Dereham's rugby club between Middlemarch Road and Moorgate Road.

The incident took place on Tuesday, October 29, between 5.55pm and 6pm after the victim was threatened with a knife by another man

Now residents of the market town are calling for further action to be taken.

The attack has reignited calls for lighting to be improved along the stretch of underpass, which many say they now avoid.

Dereham Town councillor, Amy-Jane Brooks, is one of a number of people who refuses to use the route when it is dark.

She said: "There's poor lighting on that estate and I have avoided using that route at night time as it's so dark.

"I would support plans to improve lighting and I can raise it at town council."

As well as taking it to council, Ms Brooks, a resident of Toftwood, said she would ask for confirmation over the responsibility of the area with Breckland Council.

This is not the first time this stretch of underpass has left people concerned for the safety of pedestrians.

In November 2013, police appealed for witnesses to a sexual assault that took place in the same area.

You may also want to watch:

The female victim had been walking from Russett Way towards Middlemarch Road when she was followed by a man and touched inappropriately. She challenged him before running away.

Others have taken to social media to voice their concerns.

Kelly Louise Money, of Dereham, said she has refused to use the underpass for six years following an attack on her and her young son.

She said: "I was attacked walking through here with my son in his pushchair six years ago. I always avoid it now and still send shivers down my spine even walking through in daylight."

Some residents vowed to avoid the area permanently.

Jojo Harvey, also of Dereham, said: "Oh my god I walk this way to work most mornings - will be going the long way around now."

Callie Skelton added: "I was gonna walk this way last night thank God I didn't! Poor lad.

"Would have been same time too!"

Earlier this year, it was reported that the number of people caught carrying weapons in Norfolk had risen by almost half in a year - the highest rise in the country - but according to information on Norfolk Constabulary's website, the number of crimes involving knives in the county remains low.

At the time, Chief Constable Simon Bailey said if his officers were not taking knives off the street it would lead to an increase in violence.

Police are appealing for information following Tuesday's robbery, and have described the robber as having a London accent, wearing a grey hoodie and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Inspector Bruce Clark said: "We believe this is an isolated incident. The enquiry is on-going so we would encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to contact [us]."

· Anyone with information should contact DC Debbie Johnston or DS Richard Long at Thetford CID on 101 quoting crime number 36/75960/19. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and France's Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Neighbours’ misery as ‘mountain’ of rubbish left in front garden

The pile of rubbish in Silver Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and France's Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Former shoe factory’s £90m revamp in danger as developer scraps plan

Plans to revamp St Mary's Works have been withdrawn, with developers Our Place set to redraft them. Pictures: Our Place/Neil Perry

Wetherspoons submits updated plans ahead of work on newest pub

Revised external designs for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council

Missing young person among 16 squatters evicted from derelict pub

The Marquis of Lorne, where sixteen squatters were evicted earlier this month. Photo: Matthew Nixon

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists