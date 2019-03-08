Last chance to hand knives into police as part of amnesty
PUBLISHED: 21:20 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:20 22 September 2019
People are being urged to surrender a knife anonymously before the amnesty comes to an end.
Today (Sunday, September 22) is the last chance to surrender weapons, with no questions asked, in support of a national campaign aimed at reducing knife crime.
From Monday, September 16 Norfolk Police has been one of 44 forces nationally involved in Operation Sceptre, a week of action taking place to highlight the risks that carrying a blade can bring, as well as targeting offenders who use and carry knives.
In Norfolk 643 offences involving knives or bladed weapons were reported police in 2018, compared with 550 offences in 2017.
Knives can be surrendered at any police station, but people are encouraged to take them to their nearest Public Enquiry Office (PEO).
In Norfolk these are police headquarters at Wymondham or stations in King's Lynn, Norwich or Great Yarmouth.
