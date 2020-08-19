Man admits assaults on two police officers

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man arrested as part of an operation targeting county lines drug dealing has admitted drugs offences and assaulting two police officers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk serious and organised crime unit, working with officers from the Metropolitan police, carried out arrests across Norwich and London to disrupt the supply of Class A drugs in Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

One of the people arrested was Caleb Parnell, 27, of The Denes, in Norwich, who appeared over a link from Norwich prison and who had already admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

He also has now pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting two emergency workers. One was an assault on a police officer on September 17 last year.

He also admitted assault on another police officer on June 6 this year.

Judge Maureen Bacon adjourned sentence until Friday August 21.