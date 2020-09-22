Search

Advanced search

‘Cairo’ graffiti tags on fence of home prompt police appeal

PUBLISHED: 13:35 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:38 22 September 2020

'Cairo' graffiti tags were sprayed on the fence of a home in Rosary Road in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

'Cairo' graffiti tags were sprayed on the fence of a home in Rosary Road in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

Police have appealed for information after graffiti tags were sprayed on the fence of a home.

'Cairo' graffiti tags were sprayed on the fence of a home in Rosary Road in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.'Cairo' graffiti tags were sprayed on the fence of a home in Rosary Road in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

The tags, reading ‘Cairo’, were sprayed on the fence in Rosary Road, in the Thorpe Hamlet area of Norwich.

It happened between 6pm on Saturday, September 19 and 7am on Sunday, September 20.

Norfolk police want to hear from anyone who has any information or witnessed anything around the time of the offence.

They also want to hear from anyone else in Thorpe Hamlet who has had the tag sprayed on their property.

Anyone who can help should call PC Mandy Shreeve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/66190/20.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New tougher coronavirus measures could last for six months

Prime Minister Boris Johnson making a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on the latest situation with the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: PA Wire

Explosion before flames tear through garage destroying classic Jaguar

Retired farmer Tony Burt beside his garage which was destroyed by fire along with the Jaguar which was inside Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Haven’t sold a bag of flour in weeks’ - shoppers go back to supermarkets after traders’ lockdown rush

Richard Gill, a butcher in Downham Market. Pic: Archant

‘Teemu is one of the most outstanding players in this league’ - Farke hails Canaries’ marksman

Teemu Pukki scored his first league goal of the season in Norwich City's 2-2 Championship draw against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Pupils self-isolating as coastal academy confirms positive coronavirus case

Lynn Grove Academy is part of the Creative Education Trust community Picture: Lynn Grove Academy