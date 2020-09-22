‘Cairo’ graffiti tags on fence of home prompt police appeal

'Cairo' graffiti tags were sprayed on the fence of a home in Rosary Road in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

Police have appealed for information after graffiti tags were sprayed on the fence of a home.

The tags, reading ‘Cairo’, were sprayed on the fence in Rosary Road, in the Thorpe Hamlet area of Norwich.

It happened between 6pm on Saturday, September 19 and 7am on Sunday, September 20.

Norfolk police want to hear from anyone who has any information or witnessed anything around the time of the offence.

They also want to hear from anyone else in Thorpe Hamlet who has had the tag sprayed on their property.

Anyone who can help should call PC Mandy Shreeve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/66190/20.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.