Norfolk cafe boss sentenced for sexual assaults on women

Published: 2:58 PM December 22, 2020 Updated: 5:09 PM December 22, 2020

A woman has described how she was "frozen with fear" when the manager of a Norfolk tea room sexually assaulted her, a court has heard.

James Browne, 40, was running the Brownes cafe on Bond Street in Cromer when he sexually assaulted two people between October 2018 and January 2019.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard one of the victims said Browne’s behaviour made her feel “uncomfortable”.

Robyn Khan, prosecuting, said he called her “darling” and also demonstrated “inappropriate behaviour” after he slapped her bottom and had tried to kiss her but just “laughed it off "

Miss Khan said the victim described how he preyed on vulnerable people.

In a victim statement said she felt “dirty and disgusting” after the offences and “felt so vulnerable knowing he could take advantage of me”.

She said she was “frozen with fear”.

She said she saw Browne “smiling at me” as if he was “untouchable”.

Browne, from Bond Street, Cromer, appeared at court on Tuesday to be sentenced having previously admitted three counts of sexual assault against one victim and another sexual assault against a second victim.

The second victim described how following a party Browne had tried to kiss her and also touched her chest while her boyfriend, who got drunk, was also present.

In a victim statement, she said Browne's behaviour "made me feel dirty".

Browne was jailed for 44 weeks, suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to complete 25 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) as well as a 12 month alcohol treatment programme.

Browne was also made the subject of six month restraining orders in respect of both victims and ordered to pay them £500 and £200 in compensation respectively.

Dave Foulkes, mitigating, said the 20 character references he had showed “another side to this man” to the one who caused “trauma and distress” to the women he sexually assaulted.