Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

£500 reward after village building is daubed with graffiti

PUBLISHED: 09:06 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 10 July 2019

Local businessman Pablo Dimoglou, is offering the reward in return for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the people involved in the Graffiti. Picture: Pablo Dimoglou

Local businessman Pablo Dimoglou, is offering the reward in return for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the people involved in the Graffiti. Picture: Pablo Dimoglou

Archant

A businessman is offering a reward to catch vandals who sprayed graffiti on a derelict building.

Local businessman Pablo Dimoglou is offering the reward in return for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the people involved in the Graffiti. Picture: Pablo DimoglouLocal businessman Pablo Dimoglou is offering the reward in return for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the people involved in the Graffiti. Picture: Pablo Dimoglou

Pablo Dimoglou, was angered by the vandalism on the old D & P Gant building on Norwich Road, Yaxham, between Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5.

Mr Dimoglou said: "The school next door phoned me to let me know there had been some graffiti sprayed on my property. I must say that I was shocked and gutted to see the extent of it.

You may also want to watch:

"What makes it worse is that it is in a lovely village setting where these things just shouldn't happen. It is right next to the school so all the kids and parents see it and it is right on the main road.

Local businessman Pablo Dimoglou, is offering the reward in return for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the people involved in the Graffiti. Picture: Pablo DimoglouLocal businessman Pablo Dimoglou, is offering the reward in return for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the people involved in the Graffiti. Picture: Pablo Dimoglou

"It is certainly not the image we want to portray in Yaxham. It is not somewhere where anti-social behaviour is rife."

The site, which has been derelict for around four years is currently stalled in the planning process.

Mr Dimoglou is offering the reward in return for information leading to the arrest and charge of the offenders.

Anybody with information about the graffiti should call Mr Dimoglou on 07900 211909.

Most Read

Former F1 driver based in Norfolk could lose leg after freak moped accident

Martin Donnelly, chief driving instructor for the driving academy at Lotus, and ex-F1 driver for the team. Picture: Lotus

Woman taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash which blocked busy road

The Norwich-bound A146 is blocked after a crash. Photo: Live traffic map

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

‘You were such an amazing person’ - tributes left to teenager who died after street brawl

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich men who made almost £150k from fraud ordered to pay back £10

Manby Road. Photo: Bill Smith

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘You were such an amazing person’ - tributes left to teenager who died after street brawl

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Jewellery shop closes in the Norwich Lanes

Fourth Avenue in the Norwich Lanes has closed and moved online. Picture: Archant

Former F1 driver based in Norfolk could lose leg after freak moped accident

Martin Donnelly, chief driving instructor for the driving academy at Lotus, and ex-F1 driver for the team. Picture: Lotus

Living Colour to perform in Norwich

American rock band Living Colour. Picture: Supplied by Sonic PR

‘Despicable individual’ who preyed on elderly and vulnerable people is jailed

Martin Cahill, of Bracondale in Norwich, has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years for two burglary offences in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists