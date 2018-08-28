Businessman charged with manslaughter following Besthorpe skip hire death

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone. Kevin Copplestone

A businessman has denied manslaughter in connection with an industrial accident in which a 29-year-old man died at a skip hire firm in Besthorpe.

James Criddle, from Watton, died in an accident involving machinery while working at Baldwin Skip Hire on May 15, 2017.

Robert Baldwin, 47, of Silver Street, Besthorpe, pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Criddle by gross negligence and a charge involving neglect in failing to discharge a duty when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

In a separate charge the company Baldwin Skip Hire admitted a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act for failing to discharge general health, safety and welfare duty to an employee.

A trial date for Baldwin has been fixed for March 11 and is expected to last about 10 days.

Baldwin was granted bail.

Mr Criddle, who was known as Jimmy, was described as a “kind loving person” and was a fan of racing banger cars.