Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Businessman charged with manslaughter following Besthorpe skip hire death

PUBLISHED: 13:38 07 January 2019

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

Kevin Copplestone

A businessman has denied manslaughter in connection with an industrial accident in which a 29-year-old man died at a skip hire firm in Besthorpe.

James Criddle, from Watton, died in an accident involving machinery while working at Baldwin Skip Hire on May 15, 2017.

Robert Baldwin, 47, of Silver Street, Besthorpe, pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Criddle by gross negligence and a charge involving neglect in failing to discharge a duty when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

In a separate charge the company Baldwin Skip Hire admitted a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act for failing to discharge general health, safety and welfare duty to an employee.

A trial date for Baldwin has been fixed for March 11 and is expected to last about 10 days.

Baldwin was granted bail.

Mr Criddle, who was known as Jimmy, was described as a “kind loving person” and was a fan of racing banger cars.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

A man was attacked outside the recreation ground in Rectory Road in Coltishall. Picture Google.

Motorists deal with delays near Great Yarmouth after morning crash

A crash has closed the A143 at Bradwell. Picture Google.

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Most Read

Town road to be closed for emergency repairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Eight people found on back seats of BMW after police stop

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Busy Ipswich road cleared after crash between tractor and car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sudbury loses three restaurants in the first week of 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Norwich City are NOT interested in William Remy

Reports Legia Warsaw defender William Remy is on his way to Norwich City are wide of the mark. Picture: PA

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

A man was attacked outside the recreation ground in Rectory Road in Coltishall. Picture Google.

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists