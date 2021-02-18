Forklift stolen as four town businesses burgled
Businesses in Lowestoft are being urged to remain vigilant after a spate of break-ins and attempted burglaries.
Four business premises in the area have been targeted in the past two days.
Police investigations are under way after three businesses on Commercial Road were targeted on Wednesday, February 17.
One business was broken into about 7.15am, but nothing was stolen.
Another business was broken into about 10.30am with copper tubing and brass valued at £3,000 stolen.
A Citroen number plate and a rear plate from a Ford Transit were also stolen from business premises on Commercial Road about 2.30pm.
A business on Belvedere Road, Lowestoft was targeted at 6.30pm on Tuesday, February 16.
A police spokesman said: "The lock of a main gate was cut off with an angle grinder with a Ford transit van entering and a forklift and generator stolen.
"Two suspects were seen at the time with the generator loaded into the Ford transit van."
The forklift was later located in the Carlton Colville area and recovered, but the generator has not been found.
Witnesses, contact Lowestoft police on 101.